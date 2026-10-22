Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal paid tribute to police personnel who died in the line of duty on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday. At the observance held at the DGP office headquarters in Mylapore, Vijay laid a wreath at the police memorial and received a guard of honour from police personnel.

The chief minister handed over orders sanctioning a total of `5.96 crore as personal accident insurance to the families of six police personnel who died in the line of duty and the family of a policeman who is in a coma. The assistance was provided under the Tamil Nadu government’s Salary Package Scheme. Vijay also planted a sapling on the premises.

A 120-gun salute was then accorded to the martyrs, followed by a two-minute silence. Police personnel attended the event wearing black bands.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 across India to commemorate the martyrdom of 10 CRPF personnel who were killed in a surprise attack by Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959. In Tamil Nadu, the day honours police personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving in the state police.