Parts of Chennai inundated after overnight rain

CHENNAI: Overnight rainfall, averaging 7.03 cm between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, left parts of central and south Chennai waterlogged. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre received nearly 1,200 complaints, most of them related to waterlogging, during this period.

According to the command centre, rainfall of over 10 cm was recorded each in Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Saidapet, Alandur, Perungudi, Velachery, Vadapalani, Korattur, Valasaravakkam and Nerkundram. Pumping out the stagnant water began on Wednesday morning after the rain subsided, and most areas were clear by noon.

T Nagar was among the worst affected, with stagnant water up to two feet, which came down to around one foot by noon. Corporation officials told TNIE that several stormwater drain links were blocked during Chennai Metro Rail work, obstructing the flow of rainwater into the Mambalam Canal. Meanwhile, the canal was flowing at full capacity on Wednesday.

The corporation deployed six to seven vehicles, including tractor-mounted pumps, along North Usman Road, near Natesan Park and around Panagal Park, and cleared the inundation by evening. Minister N Anand inspected the work at several places in T Nagar.

At Saligramam, water entered houses where the road is at a higher level than the houses. Motor pumps were used to clear the water. Saidapet, Virugambakkam, Aziz Nagar in Kodambakkam and Valluvar Kottam in Nungambakkam also saw inundation, which was cleared later in the day.