Staging the aftermath: ‘Knockers’ uses humour and honesty to tell stories of women and non-binary after mastectomy

KS Neeharika, for whom this is the first solo show, the production itself was a huge learning curve. She says, “What really helped was rehearsals and figuring out what each survivor wants to tell the audience, what their objective is, and pursuing the actions accordingly. It was a good experience throughout and each show feels very different. I think once you learn the lines and it’s out of the way, things become a little simpler. But since this is my first time, it has been quite challenging.”

Reflecting on what the audiences took away from the previous performances, Balakrishnan recollects how many survivors in the audience stayed back after the performance for discussions. He shares, “After 11 shows, people have felt that they need to think a little more about what it is that actually is at stake when a person undergoes mastectomy, what are the stereotypes involved with it, and how much trauma actually exists.” He also hopes ‘Knockers’ will leave audiences with questions that prompt meaningful conversations and action, whether on a personal or social level.

‘Knockers’, the one-person five-monologue, returns to Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam on October 23, 4 pm onwards. Tickets are available on www.theatrenisha.in