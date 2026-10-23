Boats kept ready in Anna Nagar, Velachery as Chennai braces for rain

CHENNAI: With the two new weather systems forming in the Bay of Bengal, boats have been kept ready in Velachery and Anna Nagar to evacuate people from low-lying areas in the event of flooding, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) deploying 36 boats and the Fisheries Department keeping another 97 boats on standby, GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters after inspecting a relief centre at the community hall in Pattinapakkam and a community kitchen at Padavattamman Koil Street in Royapuram, the commissioner said the civic body had made extensive arrangements to tackle the northeast monsoon, including preparing 227 relief centres and 112 community kitchens across its 15 zones.

The relief centres have been equipped with essential supplies, including mats, bedsheets and pillows, while the kitchens have stocked provisions to prepare food. The corporation has stored 12,399 kg of rice, 2,355 kg of dal, 1,590 litres of cooking oil and 696 kg of salt, with additional supplies to be procured if required.

The commissioner said the northeast monsoon could last around 90 days, posing several challenges and the civic body will utilise the experience of the first five days to work throughout the season. Between October 17 and 21, the corporation provided food to 56,100 people, he said.