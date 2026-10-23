Tamil Nadu: Tenders floated for DPR for corridor from Lighthouse to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge

CHENNAI: The state highways department has invited tenders to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a 4-km elevated corridor from the Lighthouse to the Adyar Thiru Vi Ka Bridge. The work must be completed within 60 days of awarding the contract, and Rs 38.10 lakh has been allocated for preparing the report, revealed the official documents.

The DPR will include engineering and economic feasibility studies for the proposed elevated corridor, extension of the underpass, junction improvements and construction of service roads. The consultant will conduct traffic surveys at major junctions and assess the impact on connecting roads, among other aspects.

The proposed elevated corridor is expected to ease congestion along Santhome High Road, Greenways Road, DGS Dinakaran Salai and Durgabai Deshmukh Road. The stretch from RA Puram to Pattinapakkam is heavily congested, with several schools and religious institutions along the route. As a result, widening the existing road through land acquisition is not feasible, state highways department sources said.

Last year, the Greater Chennai Corporation proposed constructing an elevated corridor from Pattinapakkam to the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge near Malar Hospital, passing through the Broken Bridge area along the Besant Nagar coastline and the Adyar Estuary. However, the proposal remained on paper.

A highways official said the alignment of the proposed corridor would be finalised only after the DPR is prepared. “Constructing pillars along the coastline would require eviction and land acquisition. The decision on converting existing roads into one-way stretches will also be taken after the DPR is completed. The proposed project also includes upgrading major junctions, including the one at Pattinapakkam,” the official added.