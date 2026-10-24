Arakkonam AC train faces heat over ‘double fare’

CHENNAI: The launch of an air-conditioned local train on the Chennai-Arakkonam section on Friday came as a rude shock to passengers, as they were charged Rs 230 for the 69-km journey, double the ‘actual fare’ of Rs 115. In comparison, the AC local train operating from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu (60 km) since April 19, covering a distance just 9 km shorter, charges only Rs 105 per trip.

Official sources told TNIE that, under the existing suburban fare structure, the end-to-end ticket should cost Rs 115. However, as the section beyond Tiruvallur has not been brought under the suburban ticketing system, the fare is calculated under the regular non-suburban tariff, resulting in a fare of Rs 180 from Tiruvallur to Arakkonam (27 km). While the fare from Chennai to Tiruvallur (42 km) is Rs 90, the 69-km journey from Chennai Central to Arakkonam costs Rs 230.

Consequently, the train ran with only a handful of passengers beyond Tiruvallur.

S Santhanam, a passenger from Arakkonam, said the AC train had been introduced as a fast local during peak hours, departing Arakkonam at 8.10 am and returning from Chennai at 6.30 pm. “The existing fast locals from Chennai during the evening peak hours are overcrowded, leaving passengers with barely any space to stand. Given this situation, it is shocking that railway officials, despite the rake remaining idle for several months, failed to identify the exorbitant fare and address the issue before launching the service,” he said.