DPR to extend ROB, widen two city bridges

CHENNAI: The state highways on Friday invited tenders to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for three infrastructure projects in Chennai. A total of Rs 41.8 lakh has been allocated for the exercise, and consultants have been given five months to complete the reports.

The projects involve extending one arm of the Vyasarpadi road overbridge (ROB) towards Madhavaram, widening the ROB at Basin Bridge and widening the bridge across the Cooum river at Koyambedu on Thirumangalam-Koyambedu stretch of the Inner Ring Road.

The proposed extension of one arm of the Y-shaped Vyasarpadi ROB towards Madhavaram is primarily aimed at easing congestion around Vyasarpadi market and neighbouring areas. Similarly, the narrow ROB at Basin Bridge junction, which connects Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi and Purasawalkam, is also set to be widened as the existing width is inadequate for the volume of traffic in the area. Further, widening the existing six-lane bridge across the Cooum river is expected to ease congestion along the Koyambedu-Thirumangalam-Padi corridor.