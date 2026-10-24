House partially collapses in rain in TN, three rescued

CHENNAI: Three members of a family were rescued by the fire and rescue services personnel after a portion of their house collapsed following heavy rain in Kancheepuram on Friday.

Sources said the incident occurred at the house of Muralidharan (65), who lives with his wife Kausalya (61) and son Deenadayalan (38), on Thumbavanam Street within the Kancheepuram corporation limits. The family was asleep when a portion of the house collapsed, trapping them inside.

A section of the roof and the adjoining wall caved in, leaving debris scattered in the house and obstructing the exit. Upon alert, firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued all three family members. They were subsequently admitted to Kancheepuram government hospital for trauma care and treatment. Their condition remains stable, sources said.