The Equals Project explores India's Constitutional History

As protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continue across the country, disputes over the deletion of voters’ names have renewed questions about citizenship and the right to vote. These developments invite a closer look at how India’s Constitution was written and whether the country’s present situation reflects the future Dr BR Ambedkar and his contemporaries envisaged.

The Equals Project will host an online reading circle today to discuss Chapter 3 of ‘Assembling India’s Constitution’ by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, examining how different states imagined their relationship with the Indian Constitution during the nation’s formation.

Shruthi Viswanathan, founder of the Equals Project, says the selection connects with the organisation’s ongoing research into constitutionalism in princely states. The project also plans to launch a website documenting these histories, in November. “Assembling India’s Constitution, I think, is an incredible book. It challenges the way in which India’s constitutional story is often told,” she says.