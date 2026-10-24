Thota Tharrani's six-decade artistic journey unveiled in landmark retrospective

The exhibition also marks a significant moment for Artworld — Sarala’s Art International, whose association with Thota Tharrani dates back to the early years of his career.

Founded in 1965, Sarala’s Art Centre presented his works on several occasions during the 1970s and early 1980s. The relationship between the artist and the institution has continued across decades, making the retrospective both a celebration of his artistic legacy and a return to an important chapter in his professional journey.

For Sarala, the exhibition carries a personal as well as an institutional significance. Thota Tharrani’s first-ever exhibition was at the Artworld. And today, the gallery hosts his 135th show. Sarala hopes visitors will take away something larger than an appreciation of individual paintings. “I expect that the audience take away the life of a man, the life of an artist with them,” Sarala concludes.

Thota Tharrani: A Retrospective – 1969 to Present is on display till October 30 at Lalit Kala Akademi, between 11 am and 7 pm