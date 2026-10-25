17 low-lying areas in Chennai vulnerable, 113 boats ready, says GCC chief

CHENNAI: As heavy rain is forecast in Chennai over the next 24 to 48 hours, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G S Sameeran on Saturday urged residents to store crucial documents in waterproof covers and requested them, especially those in low-lying areas, to move to relief centres if evacuation becomes necessary.

As many as 113 boats have been kept ready in vulnerable and low-lying areas. “We have spoken to our fishermen friends and kept around 250 boats ready for deployment in case of an emergency,” he said. Around 7,000 volunteers have enrolled to assist in relief operations, while 15,000 field workers will be engaged during the rains and deployed as required.

While holding inspections in the Manali zone on Saturday, Sameeran told reporters that 17 low-lying areas have been identified as vulnerable to waterlogging and the civic body is also taking measures to prevent flooding of the inundation-prone Amullaivoyal transit bridge near the Puzhal surplus water canal.