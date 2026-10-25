300 m of Corporation Road may solve Beach-Fort MRTS bottleneck

CHENNAI: The state government, which is in the process of taking over Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) operations from Southern Railway, will require about 300 m of a Greater Chennai Corporation road to double the single-track stretch between Chennai Beach and Chennai Fort, a senior state government official told TNIE.

This would cut the waiting time to Velachery and St Thomas Mount from 20-25 minutes to five to seven minutes. The stretch decides how often trains can run on the line.

The doubling is among the questions facing the merger of the MRTS with Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), which is likely to be signed next month. Railways is expected to submit its figures by next week for the depreciated value of the assets to be transferred.

The railway board-approved MoU can be signed only after both sides agree on the valuation, the official added.