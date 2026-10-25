6,751 dog-bite cases recorded in Tambaram so far this year

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) treated 6,751 people for dog bites between January and September this year, vaccinated 41,485 street and pet dogs during a 25-day special drive and sterilised 5,491 street dogs through its three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

While the number of dog-bite cases remained high during September, April and February recorded the highest numbers, with 826 cases each, followed by March with 801. January saw 760 cases, while May, June and July recorded 715, 748 and 720 cases, respectively. The numbers fell to 672 in August before marginally climbing to 683 in September.

The vaccination drive, launched on August 8, covered all 70 wards across the corporation’s five zones. The civic body had aimed to vaccinate 70% of the dog population but achieved much higher, according to officials. The corporation spent Rs 18 lakh from its general funds on the campaign.

A survey conducted jointly by the TCMC and World Veterinary Service last year estimated the dog population within the corporation limits at around 51,000, including about 46,286 street dogs and 4,000 to 5,000 pet dogs.

The corporation formed five teams in each zone to carry out the vaccination drive over 25 working days. Apart from rabies vaccination, the teams also administered injections to control internal and external parasites in dogs.

Officials said the campaign was aimed at reducing the risk of rabies among people and animals. The corporation had a network of 31 urban public health institutions, including 13 UPHCs, equipped with anti-rabies vaccines to provide treatment to the victims, they added.