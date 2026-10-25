Car driven by minor crashes on Maduravoyal bypass, 17-year-old killed

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old Class 12 student was killed and four other minor boys were injured after a car, driven by one of them, crashed into a tree and overturned on the Maduravoyal bypass near Tharapakkam early on Saturday.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing booked two minors and car owner Arunkumar, who is the father of one of the boys, in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the deceased, B Naren Karthikeya from MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam, along with the four others — all aged 17 — had been studying at a school near Anna Nagar. On Friday night, the students allegedly took the car without the knowledge of Arunkumar, a techie working at a private firm near Ambattur. The boys went to Guduvanchery to meet their friends at a private college and were returning to Arumbakkam.

Around 4.15 am on Saturday, near Udaya Ceramics in Tharapakkam, the boy driving the car allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, which allegedly crashed into the tree on the median and overturned on the opposite carriageway.

Naren, who was on the rear seat, died on the spot, while the other four injured were taken to the Tambaram Government Hospital.

The police booked the case under three sections, including Section 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the BNS, 2023. After conducting an autopsy, Naren’s body was handed over to his family members later on Saturday.