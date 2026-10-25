Class 12 student leaves home, traced in Chennai

KRISHNAGIRI: A 12-year-old Class student of a private school near Uthangarai, who went missing since Friday evening, was traced in Chennai.

According to Singarapettai police, the student was identified as T Sanjay, son of G Thirunavukarasu (41), who owns a bakery in Singarapettai. Around 5 pm on Friday, Sanjay left his house for private tuition but he did not attend.

Thirunavukarasu then lodged a missing complaint at Singarapettai police station. During the enquiry, police checked CCTV footage and found the boy hitchhiking a ride on a two-wheeler from Singarapettai to Uthangarai on Friday evening.

Two special teams led by Singarapettai inspector (in charge) Sampoornam and Uthangarai inspector Thennarasan attempted to trace the boy.

Police sources said CCTV footage from Uthangarai bus stand, Harur in Dharmapuri district and Tirupattur district were checked. On Saturday evening, police received information that the boy allegedly boarded a private bus, and he was later traced in Chennai.

Police said Sanjay’s parents had questioned him about his performance in a recent test, prompting him to leave the house.