Couple found dead inside house in Padi

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were found dead inside their house on Padavattamman Koil Street in Padi on Saturday. Police sources said the couple, who had been married for eight years, was under financial strain and distressed over not having children.

The man, Arunkumar, was a software engineer who had been unemployed for the past two years, while his wife, Malathi, was a tailor. For the last two days, Malathi’s mother attempted to contact her daughter in vain and informed her son about it.

Meanwhile, as a foul smell emanated from the couple’s house, their neighbours looked through the window and allegedly found the two lying dead inside. Upon receiving information from the neighbours, Malathi’s brother alerted the police, who broke open the door and found the bodies.

Malathi had an injury on her neck. The bodies were sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

While searching the house, the police recovered Malathi’s letter, in which she had allegedly written about the financial difficulties the couple had faced and their distress over not having children.

The suicide note claimed that no one else was responsible for her death. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the deaths.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)