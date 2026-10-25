Man ‘jumps’ off building to evade police arrest, dies in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old driver died after falling from a building near Kathirvedu in Puzhal on Saturday in an alleged attempt to evade arrest in connection with a harassment complaint filed by a woman.

Police sources said the complainant, also from the same locality, and the man, Rajapandi, had been in an extramarital relationship, and he allegedly continued to harass her after she cut ties.

Police said Rajapandi worked as a driver at the Commercial Taxes Department office in Chengalpattu district and lived with his family near Kathirvedu.

The woman claimed that Rajapandi harassed her, demanding that she resume the relationship and return the money he had given her while they were together. Subsequently, she filed a complaint with the Puzhal All Women Police Station. Despite a warning from the police, Rajapandi allegedly continued the harassment.

On Saturday afternoon, when the police went to his house to arrest him, he attempted to kill himself allegedly to evade arrest. His family members and the police rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police denied the allegations of Rajapandi’s family that the personnel had pushed him from the building. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, 2023, and an investigation is under way.

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