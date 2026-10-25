Nepali youth killed during card game in Perungudi

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old Nepali youth was stabbed to death allegedly in a quarrel that broke out among a group while playing cards for money at a house in Perungudi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The suspect allegedly took the victim — Ganeshkumar (26), a worker at a private metal fabricator company in Perungudi -- to the hospital, however, he fled after the doctors questioned him about the injury, said the police.

On Friday night, Ganeshkumar and his brother-in-law, Umesh, went to the house of the suspect — Saurav (25), also from Nepal and employed at a restaurant in Perungudi.

Thoraipakkam police said an argument while playing cards escalated into an altercation, during which Saurav allegedly stabbed Ganeshkumar in the chest.

Saurav and Umesh took the victim on a motorcycle to a nearby hospital. When the doctors questioned him about the injury, Saurav allegedly said that Ganeshkumar had fallen off a motorcycle.

Suspecting foul play, the doctors alerted the police, but he fled by the time they arrived. The police registered a murder case and are on the lookout for the suspect.