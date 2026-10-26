Chennai residents warned of dengue and rat fever, advised to drink boiled water

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran on Sunday issued a set of precautionary measures for the public to prevent infectious diseases during the northeast monsoon period, warning that waterlogging, flooding and poor sanitation could increase the risk of dengue, leptospirosis (rat fever) and diarrhoeal illnesses.

The public are advised to consume boiled and cooled drinking water from safe sources and store it in clean, covered containers. Residents should avoid water that may have been contaminated by floodwater or sewage and report suspected contamination to the GCC or Metro Water.

Residents should wash their hands with soap before preparing or consuming food and after using the restroom. They should consume freshly prepared, well-cooked food and avoid stale, uncovered food, and food exposed to floodwater. Fruits and vegetables must be washed with clean water, Sameeran said.