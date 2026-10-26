Chennai residents warned of dengue and rat fever, advised to drink boiled water

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran on Sunday issued a set of precautionary measures for the public to prevent infectious diseases during the northeast monsoon period, warning that waterlogging, flooding and poor sanitation could increase the risk of dengue, leptospirosis (rat fever) and diarrhoeal illnesses.
The public are advised to consume boiled and cooled drinking water from safe sources and store it in clean, covered containers. Residents should avoid water that may have been contaminated by floodwater or sewage and report suspected contamination to the GCC or Metro Water.
Residents should wash their hands with soap before preparing or consuming food and after using the restroom. They should consume freshly prepared, well-cooked food and avoid stale, uncovered food, and food exposed to floodwater. Fruits and vegetables must be washed with clean water, Sameeran said.
In case of diarrhoea, people have been advised to consume ORS drink and seek medical attention if they experience blood in stools, persistent vomiting, reduced urine output, or signs of dehydration. Medicines should not be taken without doctor’s advice.
To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, residents should not let water stagnate in discarded tyres, coconut shells and flower pots, clean water storage containers weekly and keep them covered. Using mosquito repellents and wearing full-sleeved clothing have also been recommended. To prevent leptospirosis, people should avoid walking through floodwater without protective footwear and keep wounds covered. For assistance, residents can contact nearby UPHCs or government hospitals, or call the GCC helpline at 1913, he said.