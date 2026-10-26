Chennai RPF impounds contraband worth Rs 12 cr

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chennai Division, has arrested 50 persons in connection with 117 seizures involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, tobacco, liquor, and other contraband valued at Rs 8.09 crore. This includes 5 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 5 crore, seized from April 1 to September 30, said an official statement on Sunday.

Further, RPF apprehended 31 persons in 24 cases/occasions and seized hawala money, gold and silver valued at Rs 4.27 crore. The seized items were handed over to the law-enforcement agencies concerned for necessary action, the statement read.

To ensure the convenience and safety of all passengers, the RPF intensified enforcement against violations of the Railways Act. A total of 309 persons were prosecuted for travelling in ladies’ compartments, resulting in the realisation of Rs 4.07 lakh in fines.

Further, 565 persons were prosecuted for unauthorised travel in coaches reserved for persons with disabilities, with fines amounting to Rs 5.11 lakh collected. As many as 12,112 persons were prosecuted for violations relating to unauthorised parking, resulting in Rs 55.32 lakh in fines. The division rescued 242 children who were runaway, left behind, or missing at railway stations and on trains.