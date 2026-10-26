GCC to clear additional waste at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to clear an additional 12.13 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard at an estimated cost of Rs 116.89 crore and 16.50 lakh MT at the Perungudi dumpyard at a cost of Rs 158.93 crore, via biomining technology. The projects were announced in the revised budget and preparations for tenders are under way, officials said.

At Kodungaiyur, the civic body has cleared 47.85 lakh MT, or 72% of the total 66.52 lakh MT of legacy waste, spread across 350 acres using biomining technology. Nearly 22 acres have been reclaimed so far. The ongoing project is expected to be completed by May 2027, with the GCC aiming to reclaim a total of 200 acres.

At the Perungudi dumpyard, 29.28 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste spread across 250 acres have been cleared, with 96 acres of land reclaimed. Under Phase II, of the 5.50 lakh MT of waste targeted for biomining, 1.08 lakh MT (20%) has been cleared as of October 25.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2027, with the GCC aiming to reclaim 75 acres under the phase. At the Athipattu dumping yard, all of the 1.07 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste spread across 5.5 acres have been removed. Under Phase II, of the 72,083 MT of waste targeted for clearance, 64,263 MT (89%) have been processed so far. The project is expected to be completed by December this year, officials said.