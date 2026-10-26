Lakes gain 1 tmcft in 10 days, rain spells happy tidings for Chennai

CHENNAI: The five reservoirs supplying water to Chennai have gained close to one thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water in 10 days, taking their combined storage to 4.83 tmcft on October 25, as the ongoing northeast monsoon brings fresh inflows into the city’s waterbodies.

According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) data, the combined storage of Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai reservoirs increased from 3,959 million cubic feet (mcft) on October 15 to 4,827 mcft on October 25, a net gain of 868 mcft.

Red Hills recorded the biggest increase, with its storage rising by 539 mcft to 2,415 mcft, or 73.18% of its capacity. Chembarambakkam followed, gaining 174 mcft to reach 1,493 mcft, accounting for 40.96% of its capacity. Poondi’s storage increased by 113 mcft to 525 mcft, while Cholavaram gained 24 mcft to reach 144 mcft. Thervoykandigai recorded a smaller increase of 18 mcft, taking its storage to 250 mcft, or 50% of its capacity.