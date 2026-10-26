Parking near eateries turns 450 metres on Anna Salai a traffic chokepoint

CHENNAI: The 450m stretch of Anna Salai between LIC Metro Station and three famous restaurants — Bilal, Buhari, and Dindigul Thalappakatti near Tarapore Towers — has turned into a daily bottleneck, with traffic crawling, piling up in both directions. Commuters say it’s been this way for over three years, mainly due to valet parking outside one restaurant and vehicles parked outside another squeezing the road down to a fraction of its motorway.

“This issue has been going on for more than three years. In the evenings, the stretch becomes a nightmare. It takes a minimum of 15-20 minutes to cross barely 200m between the metro station and Bilal during peak hours,” said M Kowshika (33) of Teynampet.

On the opposite road, vehicles coming in from the Wallajah Road junction hit a second bottleneck near Buhari and Dindigul Thalappakatti where the cars parked outside the restaurants narrowed the road further till LIC Metro Station. There are other small eateries near the restaurants which add to the problem.

A Arun (29), a Kodambakkam resident who travels by MTC bus, said the ride home can take far longer than it should. “On certain evenings, the bus takes a very long time to travel from the Omandurar hospital bus stop to the LIC bus stop. On weekends, it is the worst,” he said.

During TNIE’s visit to both stretches, there were two main chokepoints — valet parking at Bilal and vehicles parked right at the entrance of Buhari and Dindigul Thalappakatti on the opposite side.