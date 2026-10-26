TNPDCL bolsters infra, workforce to minimise rain-related power cuts

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has stepped up its preparedness measures across the state, focusing on manpower deployment and infrastructure upgrades to minimise rain-related power disruptions.

Around 300 engineers and 2,200 field staff have been deployed to address monsoon-related issues in Chennai and its suburbs. The power utility has also formed 40 teams to attend to complaints and ensure the timely restoration of power supply, officials said.

To strengthen its workforce, the power utility has approved the recruitment of contract workers in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram regions, a senior TNPDCL official told TNIE. Around 2,600 contract staff have started work in the past 15 days in those districts. After training, they have been deployed on night patrols to ensure that power faults are attended to and rectified promptly, the official said.