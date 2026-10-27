82 new fuse-off call centres to address power outages in Chennai

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Monday inaugurated 82 new fuse-off call (FOC) centres and 12 high-voltage underground cable fault detection teams in Chennai.

After the inauguration, the minister told reporters that the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) had made special arrangements across eight electricity distribution circles — Chennai North, Central, West, South, Adyar, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur — to address power disruptions and restore supply at the earliest.

In addition to the 70 FOC centres already functioning in these circles, 82 new centres have been established, taking the total to 152. These vehicles have been hired on a contractual basis to attend to complaints and carry out repair work. The department has also sanctioned 608 personnel, with four staff members assigned to each centre, he said.

The 12 additional teams will detect faults in high-voltage underground cables in Chennai and its suburbs to facilitate faster repairs. A total of 36 personnel, including engineers, have been deployed, along with vehicles hired on contract.