Man arrested after pregnant wife kills self in Otteri

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman in her eighth month of pregnancy died by suicide at her residence in Otteri on Saturday, leading to her husband’s arrest on Monday. He has been booked on charges of causing death due to negligence. Since the couple got married only in March, an RDO inquiry is under way.

According to Otteri police, the arrested man was identified as Santhosh (29), a service shop employee. He married Kokila (26) on March 6 after they fell in love sometime back. Police said differences had developed between them within months of their marriage.

According to police, Kokila had a video-call with Santhosh on Saturday night and threatened to take her life if he did not return home. Police quoted Santhosh as saying that he called her brother, but his phone was switched off. When Santhosh reached home, he found Kokila unconscious and rushed her to the Kilpauk MCH, where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, Kokila’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter had been subjected to dowry harassment by Santhosh’s family.

(In case of suicidal thoughts can call TN helpline 104)