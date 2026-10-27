Neighbour held for sexual assault of two-year-old girl in Ennore

CHENNAI: The Ennore All Women Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man from Ennore for allegedly committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a two-year-old girl, his neighbour, on October 15 and 17. The incident came to light on October 23, when the doctors examining the child confirmed the sexual assault and alerted the authorities.

According to police, the accused lived alone after his wife left him to live with her parents following a quarrel. He allegedly lured the child into his house while she was playing outside and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

As the child was too young to communicate, her family initially believed that she had sustained injuries and admitted her to a hospital in Egmore, where the doctors confirmed the assault.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, the Ennore All Women Police registered a case. Police booked the accused under sections 5 and 6 of Pocso Act and arrested him. The child is undergoing treatment, police said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Chennai police commissioner’s office, ex-minister PK Sekar Babu claimed that the accused is a TVK functionary. However, police officials denied the claim, stating that he is a fisherman.