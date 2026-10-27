NGO helps Irular settlement along ECR get temporary access road

CHENNAI: Around 150 Irulars residing at Kanima Nagar in Periya Nemmeli along ECR, who have been suffering due to lack of an access road, will soon receive one as a temporary access road is being laid with the help of an NGO since laying a permanent one will take time.

The move comes after TNIE published a report highlighting the problems faced by the residents due to poor housing, sanitation facilities and lack of an access road.

According to Thiruporur Block Development Office (BDO) officials, a proposal for laying a permanent concrete road and constructing a community toilet has also been sent by the BDO to the district administration.

Though the residents have been seeking better housing facilities, revenue department officials said houses cannot be built immediately as the land has a community patta. “An individual had donated the land in the name of the association formed by the Irular community residing here. The association, which is not active now, has to be revived and it has to distribute the pattas among all the residents, after which only the government can construct houses,” an official said, adding that they are helping the residents with the process.

At present, the residents live in around 18 houses built for 36 families by an NGO in 2005. TNIE had reported earlier that these houses have deteriorated over the years.