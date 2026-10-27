Time to get our houses lit up for Deepavali

It’s that time of the year again. Time to declutter, wipe down every surface, and make room for warmth, décor and goodness. Deepavali is one festival that is celebrated almost the same throughout the country. It is the most prosperous time of the year where everyone’s energy is positive and there is only light to look forward to.

Deepavali décor has changed course over the years but definitely has not lost its significance. Earlier, every year, members of the household would shop for new décor, clothes, crockery, and lights. With changing times, the essence of Deepavali remained without needing a whole new set of purchases to celebrate, making it a lot more sustainable for the planet as well. Here are some easy ways to make your spaces Deepavali ready.