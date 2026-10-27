Time to get our houses lit up for Deepavali

It’s that time of the year again. Time to declutter, wipe down every surface, and make room for warmth, décor and goodness. Deepavali is one festival that is celebrated almost the same throughout the country. It is the most prosperous time of the year where everyone’s energy is positive and there is only light to look forward to.
Deepavali décor has changed course over the years but definitely has not lost its significance. Earlier, every year, members of the household would shop for new décor, clothes, crockery, and lights. With changing times, the essence of Deepavali remained without needing a whole new set of purchases to celebrate, making it a lot more sustainable for the planet as well. Here are some easy ways to make your spaces Deepavali ready.
Let the entrance set the tone
Your entrance needs to give out the message that it’s Deepavali, before anything else. A simple play of colours through rangoli, the smell of fresh marigold, fairy lights, and some lamps can help set the tone for the festive décor. When the entrance sets the tone, using similar elements through the house for décor makes the space seem cohesive. The décor can all be set in the same colour tone to make it well co-ordinated and aesthetic.
Dining table
Every festival in India revolves around food and Deepavali is no exception. Preparations for sweets and savouries using recipes passed down over generations begin a couple of days in advance. Make sure to celebrate these dishes by setting your tablescape and giving them the centre stage they deserve. Runners and table mats from old saris are a great way to recycle fabrics that are special and decorative. Besides, a vase with fresh flowers like rajnigandha, brass urlis with flowers, and crockery set with intent can uplift your dining spaces.
Textile play
Changing the placement of cushions and their covers is the most underrated way to spruce your space. Reusing old fabrics or festive cushion covers and bedsheets from the previous years can give a refreshing look. Fabrics like cotton with prints or those with tassels and mild borders, keep the furnishings festive but subtle.
Make sustainable choices
With climatic developments, it is our responsibility to make sure not to add to the problem by being wasteful, using plastic and non-recyclable products in the name of festivals or aesthetics. There are so many alternatives available for us to explore to do our bit for our planet. Reuse, recycle, and source mindfully this season so the earth celebrates with you.
Consistent storytelling
The simplest way to make your space tell a story is through consistency. Be it with colours, fabrics, or décor elements. This year, India is owning its shades of celebrations. Think marigold oranges paired with reds and gold or greens and yellows with the warmth of lights. You can use these shades consistently through textiles, décor, and fresh flowers instead of buying new sets for each space. While old textiles can be used in myriad ways, plastic décor can be replaced with traditional ones made by local artisans, and crackers can be replaced with spending more time with loved ones in creating memories. This Deepavali, let there be something more than just light!