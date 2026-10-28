Decolonising your bookshelf: Helping you rewrite your reading list

Hoping to build his acting profile, he started posting videos of himself discussing and performing Shakespeare. “My first reel where I talked about decolonising my reading list did really well. After that I leaned in more to the literature side, and now here we are,” he says.

The reading list he wanted to widen had once been dominated by white European men. Lavan still loves Hemingway, Orwell, and Fitzgerald, but he began to question why these writers had occupied so much of his reading life. “If I really wanted to understand the world and the people in it, the most important thing to do would be to see it from their perspective,” he says.

Growing up, he often felt between worlds. At university, studying English also made him conscious of the hierarchy that separates literary fiction from genre writing. Fantasy shaped his childhood, particularly Raymond E. Feist’s Magician, with its epic scale and morally complicated characters. Yet academic culture often looked down upon the very stories he loved. “The idea of what some elitist institution might consider great is not necessarily reflective of what’s truly great,” he says.