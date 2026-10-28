Prasanna Ramaswamy’s next act explores the myriad mindscapes of ageing

We don’t experience reality as it is; we experience it through the filter of our thoughts. German philosopher Immanuel Kant explored this notion in his work. He argues that we can know happenings only through experience. He summarises this philosophy in three questions: What can I know? What should I do? What may I hope?

The first question explores the limits of human knowledge; the second suggests we act in accordance with rational moral principles; and the third considers what we may reasonably hope for. “This ideology is the greatest philosophy for me, and this applies to old age as well,” shares Prasanna Ramaswamy.

The 74-year-old theatre director, who wrote and directed her upcoming bilingual play, ‘Oliyudal’/‘Light Years’, bases the script on Kantian theory. She says, “To know is life’s pursuit. Knowing should manifest in wisdom. If old age is about life experience, it should be a pursuit of applying that knowledge to deal with and overcome; my script rests on this essence of the Kantian theory.”