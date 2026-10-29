11 lakh meals served through Apollo hospital's CSR initiative

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) and Apollo Foundation on Tuesday marked the impact of the Total Health model in Aragonda, in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. Launched by Apollo Foundation in Aragonda in 2013,

Total Health is a corporate social responsibility initiative of AHEL that extends healthcare beyond clinical treatment to address factors affecting overall well-being. The programme integrates healthcare and preventive health with education, nutrition, safe drinking water, skill development and livelihood opportunities.

According to Apollo, the initiative has expanded to more than 23 locations, conducted over two lakh yoga training sessions and served more than 10.89 lakh meals through its nutritious meal programme over the past 13 years. It has also enabled rural employment for more than 300 women through textile and jute production units.

Apollo Hospitals Aragonda has completed 1,000 total knee replacement surgeries. Established in 2000 as a 50-bed secondary care hospital, it has treated more than 1.67 lakh patients and performed over 12,000 surgeries, the release said.