Chennai set to delve into freedom through anti-caste fiction

When translator Sirus Libeiro first read Gautamiputra Kamble’s Parivrajak, it was a work unlike anything he had read before, in either Marathi or English. He recalls telling this to Rakesh Khanna, director and editor-in-chief of Blaft Publications, an independent publishing house based in Chennai. The collection’s five stories draw on Phule-Ambedkarite thought to explore ideological conflict, artistic ambition, and the desire for freedom. Their unfamiliar narrative forms and philosophical questions eventually persuaded Sirus that the book deserved an English translation. Later it became The Seekers.

The book’s journey into English began with one story included in the ‘Anti-Caste Speculative Fiction’ anthology, published in 2024. Sirus began translating during the pandemic and was looking to pursue the work professionally when Rakesh introduced him to the project. After meeting the author in Mumbai, Sirus gained a deeper understanding of the story’s references and philosophical undercurrents. He later translated the remaining four stories, and the full collection was published in December 2025.