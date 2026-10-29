From Amy Acton to Meghan: The politics in parental betrayal

American politician Vivek Ramaswamy released an advertisement attacking an opponent last week that was so heinous that it was roundly condemned across party divides. It featured the estranged mother of Dr Amy Acton, his rival from the Democratic Party. In it, Amy’s mother Donna Arthur accuses her daughter of being mentally ill and lying. Donna had supported her husband Cledith Arthur, Amy’s stepfather, following his indictment for raping her daughter when she was a minor. Amy and her brother were formally removed from Donna’s custody at the age of 12 by authorities, following the trial, and the politician has remained estranged from her mother since. Amy and Vivek are both gubernatorial candidates for the state of Ohio, with elections to be held in early November.

The advertisement is in shockingly poor taste, dredging up the trauma of a childhood abuse survivor — who already underwent a trial before a grand jury even before reaching her teens — and using the testimony of a parent who had been found by the state to be criminally negligent against her. Vivek has refused to withdraw it despite censure, even from his fellow conservatives.

When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (more popularly known as Meghan Markle) and her spouse Prince Harry chose to distance themselves from the British monarchy, her father Thomas Markle Sr also took the opportunity to malign her publicly, participating in paid interviews to do so, and leaking private correspondence between them; wherein she begged him to stop. Meghan has been estranged from him since 2018 and he is currently being investigated for the possession of child pornography, and the notorious British paparazzi has deployed this as its latest cannon fodder against Meghan. How she can be blamed for her father’s iniquity, especially given her separation from him, is a twist of logic that only a spiteful mind can come up with.