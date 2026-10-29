IIT-M training for Greater Chennai Corporation school students

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in collaboration with IIT-M, has relaunched the ‘IIT Madras for All’ programme for students of Classes 11 and 12 in corporation schools. The initiative looks to familiarise them with the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes at IIT Madras, which do not require JEE scores, and to provide training for the qualifying examination.

Speaking to TNIE, GCC Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam said, “Through this programme, we aim to guide the students and train them to clear the qualifying test,” she said. The programme existed three to four years ago but was not followed up. Many students have expressed interest after the orientation held on Wednesday, Karpagam said.

The programmes to be introduced under the initiative include Data Science and Applications, Electronic Systems, Aeronautics and Space Technology, and Management and Data Science. The two-day orientation, which began on Wednesday, covers the courses, admission procedures and career opportunities for 3,179 students from 35 corporation schools.