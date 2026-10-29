Shuffle, Strategise, Socialise: Mahjong Finds a Home in Chennai

The private premise stemmed from the idea that Jharna wanted to “create value in people’s lives.” While she was already doing so with her fashion merchandising profession, she planned to extend her services by teaching her friends the game. “Mahjong is a lot like life. You have to make a lot of decisions and should be a little bit intuitive. In Mahjong, it’s not like we choose the tiles; it’s similar to how in life we come across various situations and deal with them. We don’t know whether it’s the best decision, but it’s the best you could do,” she explains.

After learning the game in Mumbai in September 2025, Jharna taught Mahjong to 100-odd individuals by June 2026 in Chennai, spending six hours daily at her home. But she felt she was not able to scale up. The other issue was that those who learnt the game weren’t playing enough, as they had no one else to play with. “You lose (touch with the game) if you don’t practice, and there’s no point in learning,” she notes.

Hence, Jharna decided to find a place where she could teach more than four people at a time. She also brought in teachers from Mumbai and Bengaluru to help upgrade her students’ skills.