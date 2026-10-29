TN govt's auto fare revision leaves drivers disappointed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s revision of autorickshaw fares after 13 years has left drivers disappointed. Unions say the new rates fall short of what they had asked for while commuters feel the fares are almost the same, or higher for longer rides.

The government on Tuesday fixed the minimum fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every subsequent km, against Rs 25 and Rs 12 fixed in August 2013. In ghat areas, the base fare will be Rs 60, and Rs 30 for every additional km. Waiting charges are Rs 1 per minute, and night fares between 10 pm and 5 am will be 1.5 times the regular fare.

S Balasubramaniam, working president of CITU Tamil Nadu Auto Workers’ Federation, said drivers felt let down because the new fares are lower than what they collect now and lower than the minimum charge of app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber, which he said starts at Rs 70.

The unions had unanimously demanded Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every additional km. He also sought time to recalibrate the meters, pointing out that Chennai has over one lakh autos but only around 40 mechanics to repair meters. “However, we have asked auto drivers to follow the new rates from Wednesday,” he said.