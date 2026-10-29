TN govt's auto fare revision leaves drivers disappointed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s revision of autorickshaw fares after 13 years has left drivers disappointed. Unions say the new rates fall short of what they had asked for while commuters feel the fares are almost the same, or higher for longer rides.
The government on Tuesday fixed the minimum fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every subsequent km, against Rs 25 and Rs 12 fixed in August 2013. In ghat areas, the base fare will be Rs 60, and Rs 30 for every additional km. Waiting charges are Rs 1 per minute, and night fares between 10 pm and 5 am will be 1.5 times the regular fare.
S Balasubramaniam, working president of CITU Tamil Nadu Auto Workers’ Federation, said drivers felt let down because the new fares are lower than what they collect now and lower than the minimum charge of app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber, which he said starts at Rs 70.
The unions had unanimously demanded Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every additional km. He also sought time to recalibrate the meters, pointing out that Chennai has over one lakh autos but only around 40 mechanics to repair meters. “However, we have asked auto drivers to follow the new rates from Wednesday,” he said.
Commuters said the higher fares would add significantly to the cost of journeys which are longer. M Vishnupriya, a college student from Choolaimedu, said she usually takes an Ola or Uber to Guindy for Rs 200 or less during normal hours, and a regular auto could now cost almost the same, though it might work out cheaper during peak hours. Auto drivers get 6 month deadline
Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, transport and road safety commissioner, instructed auto-rickshaw owners and drivers to recalibrate their fare meters to reflect the revised fares within six months.
“Until then, they must download the fare card available on the Transport Department’s website, print it and keep it displayed in their vehicles for public reference.
Passengers can verify the authenticity of the displayed fare card by scanning its QR code. The fare card is also available on the Transport Department’s website https://tnsta.gov.in,” she said in a statement.
Public can report complaints regarding excess fares by calling the toll-free number: 1800 425 5430.