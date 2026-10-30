Chennai councillors seek limited tenders for Ward Development Fund works

CHENNAI: Chennai councillors on Thursday urged Commissioner GS Sameeran to allow limited tenders for works under the Ward Development Fund (WDF), a move which could restrict bidding to a select set of contractors.

With only 100 to 120 days left in their tenure, Valasaravakkam ward committee chairman V Rajan said during the council meeting that the open tender process is ‘time-consuming’ and could delay the completion of works. He alleged that bids quoting 25% to 30% below the estimated cost often end up with a single contractor taking up 10 building works, which leads to delays.

Open tenders let any eligible contractor bid, whereas limited tenders go to a shortlisted set of contractors, which means fewer bids and less competition on price. Supporting this, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said any irregularities found in such tenders could be monitored, and pointed out that the government order allows limited tenders for works costing up to Rs 50 lakh.

The demand came after the councillors’ request to widen the scope of the WDF which now permits only monsoon-related works. Sameeran said the proposal would be reconsidered but he did not respond to the demand for limited tenders.