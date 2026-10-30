Despite fall in users, Chennai's Smart Bike contract extended

CHENNAI: The distance covered by users of Chennai’s Smart Bike initiative has plunged from 3.53 lakh km in 2021 to just 908 km in 2026, according to data shared by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Usage stood at 44,461 km in 2019 and dipped to 10,021 km in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic before rising to 3.53 lakh km in 2021 and 2.13 lakh km in 2022. It then fell to 74,367 km in 2023, 48,994 km in 2024 and 28,067 km in 2025.

Despite the fall in patronage, GCC passed a resolution on Thursday to extend the seven-year contract for the initiative by a further two years, pointing to the impact of the pandemic on operations and revenue generation. Advertising will be allowed this time, but only on designated rear boards and triangular pillars, subject to licence and fees.