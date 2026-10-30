Dissolve GCC council if you want to ignore elected reps: Mayor R Priya

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said that the Mayor went to meet PM as the timings were informed but was not the case with CM. Priya said, “If the CM is coming, will I just sit in Ripon Buildings from morning to night? They have to tell me the CM’s arrival time for me to be present, which has not been communicated at all.

It is not me ignoring the government, but the government ignoring the mayor.” Shr questioned why councillors were being ignored. The discussion also touched on the format prescribed by the directorate of information and public relations for plaques at inaugurated projects, with councillors objecting to it, reiterating the sidelining of elected representatives.

She also said that the state could dissolve the council if it wants to sideline elected representatives. The GCC commissioner, G S Sameeran, agreed that elected representatives should be invited to such events, except during surprise inspections.