19-year-old murdered, body buried near Pulicat

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly murdered at Thirupalaivanam near Ponneri and his body was buried at Sathankuppam beach near Pulicat. Police exhumed the body on Friday, and detained two persons in connection with the incident.

According to Thirupalaivanam police sources, the deceased, Prashanth (19), worked as a tile layer alongside his maternal uncle, Ramesh, in Cuddalore. On October 27, he told his uncle that he was travelling to Chennai to meet his mother Ezhilselvi, who worked as a domestic help at an actor couple’s house.

The next day, he made a video call to a friend, claiming that he was being assaulted. His phone was switched off soon after, and he went missing.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ramesh, Cuddalore police registered a missing-person case and launched an investigation and informed the Thirupalaivanam police in Tiruvallur. During the probe, police detained two men, G Dinesh and S Devarasu of Siruvathur village in Cuddalore.

The two allegedly confessed to assaulting Prashanth to death at Thirupalaivanam and burying his body at Sathankuppam beach following a dispute over an alleged relationship issue between Prashanth and a woman related to Devarasu.

Cuddalore police, with the assistance of Thirupalaivanam police, exhumed the body on Friday and sent it to Ponneri Government Hospital for autopsy.