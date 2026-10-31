Ahead of rains, GCC urged to get rid of dangerous hoardings in city

CHENNAI: Flagging alleged large-scale violations of hoarding regulations in Chennai, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, said that a sample audit they conducted had revealed 23 hoardings dangerously placed across the city, violating the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.

The organisation has petitioned the state government and the civic body urging to conduct a city-wide safety audit and immediately remove the unauthorised hoardings.

It also sought the licence cancellation of those hoardings which have violated the norms and initiate disciplinary action against the officials responsible for allowing them. The petition was enclosed with the photographs and location details of the structures.

The violations include oversized structures, hoardings exceeding the permissible height, structures erected on fourth floors, which is beyond the permitted second floor, double-decker hoardings and those projecting over public roads and pavements.

The NGO also raised concerns over the structural stability of these installations, particularly ahead of the northeast monsoon, when strong winds and cyclonic conditions could pose a serious threat to public safety.