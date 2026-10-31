Metro track-laying work from CTC to Alandur to be completed in 45 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has drawn up a 45-day plan to complete track-laying work on the remaining 5-km stretch of Red Line between the Chennai Trade Centre (CTC) and Alandur.

T Archunan, director of projects at CMRL, told TNIE that track laying between Koyambedu and CTC has been completed. Works on about 500 metres of the 5-km stretch beyond the CTC have also been completed. CMRL plans to finish the remaining 4.5 km in 45 days, following which traction and signalling works will be taken up.

The 47-km Red Line, once complete, will run through 45 stations from Madhavaram in the north to Sholinganallur in the south — a corridor that touches some of the city’s densest residential and commercial belts.

Archunan said CMRL could conduct internal trial runs on completed stretches in November or December, before the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) carries out its inspection and prescribed safety checks. The trial run is planned up to CTC and later to Alandur, he added.

On the operational Yellow Line between Vadapalani and Porur, where work at some stations is still pending, Archunan said CMRL officials had met the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) seeking an extension for completing the signalling system.

The CRS had asked CMRL to expedite the signalling work, while civil works at the stations would proceed simultaneously, he said.