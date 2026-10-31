Nesapakkam residents complain of worms in metro water, seek action

CHENNAI: Residents of Nesapakkam in KK Nagar on Friday alleged that they have been finding worms in the water supplied by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) for over two months, and urged the corporation to fix the issue at the earliest.

N Elumalai, a resident of Nesapakkam, said the water from the Metro Water pipeline is unusable due to the presence of worms and a mild odour. “The issue has been persisting for more than two months. We cleaned the sump and overhead tank 10 days ago. But still there are worms in the water, and children are falling sick,” he said.

Elumalai further alleged that Metro Water officials have not been considerate, despite being informed about the issue.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Sathya Nagar also complained of similar problems. K Gayathri, a resident of Sathya Nagar, said she has been using filters in all the taps. “There has been no response from the Metro Water officials so far,” she added.

When contacted, a Metro Water official said that they are identifying the cause and the issue will be resolved soon.