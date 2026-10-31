Southern Railway’s Chennai Division announces new EMU local, extension of existing train services

CHENNAI: Southern Railway’s Chennai Division on Friday released a revised suburban timetable, which will come into effect from Sunday. As part of the revision, a new service, Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex EMU local (43230), has been introduced. It will depart from Tiruvallur at 12.25 pm and reach Moore Market Complex at 1.45 pm.

The Moore Market Complex-Pattabiram EMU service has been extended to Tiruvallur and renumbered as train no. 43209. Similarly, the Pattabiram-Moore Market Complex EMU service will now originate from Tiruvallur as train no. 43220.

The Moore Market Complex-Tiruvallur EMU local has been extended to Kadambattur as train no. 43903, while the Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex service will now originate from Kadambattur as train no. 43904.

As part of the changes, the Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam Fast EMU local, departing at 7.30 pm, has been converted into a slow local, with stoppages at all stations. The 7.45 pm Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam Slow EMU local has been converted into a fast local, following the existing stopping pattern of train no. 43433.

Besides, the Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi EMU local has been extended to Sullurpeta. Also, the Arakkonam-Kanchipuram-Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chennai Beach Semi Fast EMU local (40904), departing Arakkonam at 7.30 am, will have an additional stoppage at Guduvanchery.