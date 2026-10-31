Special train between Chennai & Coimbatore announced to handle Deepavali rush

COIMBATORE: With passenger traffic expected to surge ahead of Deepavali, Southern Railway has announced special trains between Chennai Central and Podanur in Coimbatore.

According to railway officials, Chennai Central-Podanur Special (06023) will leave Chennai Central at 11:55 pm on November 6 and reach Podanur Junction in Coimbatore at 9:15 am the following day.

In the return direction, Podanur-Chennai Central Special (06024) will depart Podanur at 11:30 pm on November 9 and arrive at Chennai Central at 9:35 am the next day.

The special trains will be operated via Perambur, Thiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

The train departing from Chennai will halt at Salem at 5.17 am, Erode at 6.25 am and Tiruppur at 7.18 am before reaching Podanur. On the return journey, it will leave Podanur at 11.30 pm, halt at Tiruppur at 12.10 am, Erode at 1.05 am and Salem at 2.02 am.

Special trains via Salem, Erode

Similarly, weekly special trains will be operated between Chennai Egmore and Kollam via Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Podanur on November 5 and 12. The return services will operate from Kollam on November 6 and 13.

Chennai Egmore-Kollam Weekly Special (06117) will depart Chennai Egmore at 11.40 pm on November 5 and 12 and reach Kollam at 4.20 pm the following day. In the return direction, Kollam-Chennai Egmore Weekly Special (06118) will leave Kollam at 6.45 pm on November 6 and 13 and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 12.30 pm the next day.

The train will stop at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam, among other stations.