Local bodies under DMK not working with govt: PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: TVK ministers on Monday accused the DMK of retaining its grip over local bodies and alleged that corruption was rampant during its tenure, triggering another sharp exchange in the Assembly. While PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK would win all the local bodies in the coming elections and expose the alleged corruption, the DMK hit back, saying the government already had the authority to act against non-cooperating local representatives.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that the majority of the urban local bodies, including 25 corporations, are still ‘under’ the DMK’s control, effectively the opposition party having control over them. He claimed that mayors and local body representatives were refusing to cooperate with the government, including the mayor of Chennai.

He said local body elections were expected in six to seven months and promised the TVK would win all the local bodies. “We will win all the local bodies and ensure the evidence comes out,” he said.

The exchange followed allegations raised by Madurai West MLA S R Thangapandi over the multi-crore property tax scam in the Madurai Corporation involving the mayor.

Former minister K N Nehru said action had already been taken in the Madurai case, with several persons, including the mayor, suspended from the party. He said the state should investigate any allegations of corruption and take action if wrongdoing was established.