One for the fur babies

Addition of pets to the family has the highest emotional return on investment. They are small, voiceless, but teach us way more than words ever can. The tip-tap of their paws on hard floors, their sunshine-filled eyes from under the furniture, and their unconditional way of life has so much we can adapt from. Recent times have shown an increase in the demand for pet-friendly homes with the design being done around them. Here are some features that can give your canine babies the living upgrade they absolutely deserve.
Nap nook
Sleep time is sacred and it should get the limelight it deserves. Treating pet beds as an afterthought not just adds to visual clutter; it also denies them their calm, undisturbed rest time. With a nap nook as a wall niche in finishes, cohesive to the rest of the space, their little retreat becomes intentional and well-thought of at the design stage. If a nook is not something that can be accommodated, a custom bed in carpentry finishes matching the room would also help with a seamless visual appearance while ensuring a dedicated space for their rejuvenation.
Integrated ramp
With back and joint issues becoming more common among pets, an integrated built-in ramp helps the pet belong in a space better. For their safety and health, having a corner of the staircase converted into a ramp for easy mobility should be priority especially for senior pets. In rented spaces, a well-fitted wooden ramp can be added if architectural changes are restricted.
Wash station
Having a well-designed wash station for the fur members is essential to keep the mud and dirt restricted, so the clean-up is fuss free and the whole house is not exposed to muddy puddles or sand. It can be finished in materials similar to the house, making it aesthetic while having features like a hand shower with extendable reach. If space permits, having a washer and dryer close by can help with tossing the used towels and leashes for a quick spin.
Hidden gate or invisible door
The easiest way one can feel independent is if they can move around freely without hassle, it is the same with our pets too. Giving them access to the indoors and outdoors without them being dependent on someone taking them helps them navigate their energy and day better, which means having a happy member in the family. These gates or access doors can become a part of the design if certain panels in a door open for their entry and exit without damaging the overall visual appearance of the entrance. Panels in a wooden or glass door can be customised for their easy access.
Watch bench
If window-watching was a profession, there would be many sign-ups. Our pet babies love window-watching too — whether it is from a car window or balcony rail. Every pet deserves a watch station into the neighbourhood, to view the outside world, to soak up the natural light, or just to keep an eye on the happenings around. Building a watch ledge below a large window gives your pet the me-time they deserve.
Trundle bed and ball pit
Smaller spaces might not be able to house these but if space is not a constraint having a ball pit for them to get the required physical movement should be non-negotiable. They find joy in the smallest things and it should be on us to value their needs as much if not more than ours. Trundle beds can replace your under bed storage and give the built-in look. Tucked away during the day and letting your pets sleep close to you at night. Bedrooms remain uncluttered without compromising on proximity to loved ones.