Onion Express with 840 MT of produce arrives in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ‘Onion Express’, carrying 840 metric tonnes of onion from Nashik in Maharashtra, arrived in Chennai on Monday, as part of government’s efforts to stabilise prices. With onion prices currently hovering between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg, the state government will sell onions at Rs 35 per kg through select cooperative stores and urban fair price shops. The date for commencing the sale is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The 24-wagon ‘Onion Express’ arrived at the Tondiarpet goods shed around 9.30 am on Monday. The onions will be unloaded and transported to warehouses under the Cooperation and Civil Supplies departments before being distributed through retail outlets.

The arrival of the onion express on Monday marks the second instance of bulk transportation of onions to Chennai facilitated by union government agencies - the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). The centre had first facilitated the transportation of onions by an onion express to Chennai in October 2024.