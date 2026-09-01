The Banyan awards writers Sunitha Shirly, Sasisekar Menon, in Chennai

There are feelings that we know how to describe, say, a broken arm, a fever, or a headache. But what about the hurt that words cannot express? For many experiences of mental distress, the answer is often reduced to a handful of familiar vocabulary: worry, pain, stress. What gets lost in translation is everything that makes a person’s experience distinctly their own — the language they think in, the culture they inhabit, the memories they carry, and the words they may not yet have.

This question of language, ownership, and the ethics of telling another person’s story took centre stage on Saturday. The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM), The Banyan, and Aaldamara Foundation instituted the Dr Parasuraman Lived Experience Writing Award, in memory of the former Director of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Instituted to honour Parasuraman’s commitment to “equity, eliminating deprivation, and centring narratives from the margins”, the award seeks to move mental health writing away from stories told solely by observers. “We are instituting this in the hope that the gaze is not always on the outside when writing about madness — where the mad are spoken for, classified, filed away, or reduced to metaphors of a ‘dark gift’ or the ‘costly price of genius,” said Lakshmi Narasimhan, co-CEO of BALM. The award was an attempt to let those who have lived through such experiences to “actually write about it”. The award also seeks to widen the kinds of stories that enter conversations around mental health.